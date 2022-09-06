Minister condemns Eatala’s comments on Speaker

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy has condemned insulting remarks made by BJP member Eatala Rajender on the Assembly Speaker outside the House on Tuesday and demanded an unconditional apology from him.

Responding to Mr. Rajender’s reported remarks in a statement, Mr. Reddy said by claiming himself a senior member Mr. Rajender had insulted the Speaker by terming him a ‘robot’. Stating that the language indicated his arrogance, the Minister said appropriate action would be initiated against the member as per the Legislature Rules in case he failed to tender an unconditional apology.

Insulting the Speaker amounted to insulting the entire House and such comments would not be tolerated.