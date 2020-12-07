Minister calls on kin of tiger victims in Kagaznagar

Promises to get compensation amount sanctioned

Forest department will install 70 additional camera traps in Kagaznagar division, to record images of the tiger movements in view of the recent attacks on human beings. They will be in addition to the existing 90 cameras, a statement from the department informed.

It was also decided during a visit by Minister for Forests A. Indrakaran Reddy that the staff in Penchikalpet range should be strengthened by transferring 40 employees from other ranges.

Mr. Indrakaran Reddy visited the families of the victims — P. Nirmala and S. Vighnesh — and assured financial assistance.

Personally, he gave the families immediate cash relief of ₹10,000 each, while announcing ₹25,000 each from ITDA, and ₹20,000 each from TRS party.

He assured employment as Forest Watcher to a person from each of the affected families, and issued directions to the District Collector Rahul Raj for sanctioning double bedroom housing units to the families.

Later, conducting a review meeting, Mr.Indrakaran Reddy asked the forest officials to be on the alert about the tiger’s movements, and take measures to prevent loss of human lives.

Assuring to look favourably into the demand for enhancement of compensation amount, the Minister has asked people not to harm the wildlife.

PCCF R. Sobha, Collector Rahul Raj, Field Director of the Kawal Tiger Reserve Vinod Kumar, and ITDA Project Officer Bhavesh Mishra were among the officials who attended the review meeting.