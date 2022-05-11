Minister calls for effective planning, coordination for 5th phase of Palle Pragati

Errabelli Dayakar Rao reviews ongoing works ahead of the fifth phase of Palle Pragati

Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao has exhorted district level officials of the department to ensure effective coordination and planning in taking up works under the upcoming fifth phase of Palle Pragati, the flagship programme for all round development of rural areas.

The Minister reviewed sanitation, maintenance of dumping yards, manufacture of fertilizers, maintenance of Vaikunta dhamams and water and power supply in villages with senior officials on Wednesday. He wanted the district level officials to conduct inspection of the ongoing works from time to time and guide staff at the lower levels on the regular upkeep of the infrastructure created at the village level.

Panchayat secretaries should attend their duties regularly and should be available in the respective villages by 6 a.m. on a daily basis. District level officials should conduct field visits on a regular basis and take steps to ensure participation of people as well as elected representatives in the programmes taken up under the Palle Pragati programme.

The Minister, who distributed laptops and mobile phones to officials, directed them to identify suitable areas for plantation and take the responsibility for 100 per cent survival of the saplings planted. He recalled that the State was ranked first in the country in rural development as could be seen from the fact that the top 10 model villages in the country were from Telangana and 19 out of the 20 villages adjudged as best were from the State.

This was possible because of the effective coordination and planning by officials at different levels and the same tempo should be maintained in the coming days too. The situation in the villages improved significantly after the four phases of Palle Pragati with several pending problems being addressed as part of the flagship programme and green cover in the villages had shown 7 per cent growth at the same time.

Steps should be taken to see that Palle Pragati was implemented in all the more than 12,700 villages across the State. The programme should be implemented in all the government offices as well as educational institutions.