Minister assures to address journalists’ issues

Published - June 20, 2024 07:37 am IST - KHAMMAM

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy speaking at the inaugural session of the 3rd State conference of TUWJ in Khammam on Wednesday.

Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy speaking at the inaugural session of the 3rd State conference of TUWJ in Khammam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Revenue, Housing, Information and Public Relations Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy said that the State government is committed to address journalists’ issues, including house sites and health cards. The government is formulating an integrated policy to allocate house sites to eligible journalists in State, he said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 3rd State conference of Telangana Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ), affiliated to the Indian Journalists Union (IJU), in Khammam on Wednesday.

He said that the BRS government meted out injustice to journalists in the last 10 years. Stating that he held a detailed discussion with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy about resolving the house sites’ issue, he reiterated that the Congress government will steadfastly strive to ensure speedy resolution of the long pending issues of journalists.

Telangana Media Academy chairman K. Sreenivas Reddy, who is also the IJU president, called upon journalists to relentlessly strive to update their skill sets, uphold the core values of journalism and achieve professional excellence.

IJU secretary general Balwinder Singh Jammu, IJU former president Devulapalli Amar, IJU office bearers, and journalist delegates from all 33 districts, among others, were present. Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao will attend the valedictory session on June 20.

