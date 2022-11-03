Minister announces regularisation of plots in LB Nagar and other zones

K.T. Rama Rao | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Minister for Municipal Administration & Urban Development K.T.Rama Rao, at a public meeting in Saroornagar stadium on Wednesday, made an announcement which is much awaited by a large number of residents in the LB Nagar constituency.

House owners in 36 residential colonies in the constituency whose plots have been kept in the prohibited lands list by the then government around 2007, may now pay a nominal amount and get them registered in their respective names, subject to a limit of 1,000 square yards.

Though released on October 28, the order, stipulating a payment of ₹ 250 per square yard for regularisation, has been made public only on Wednesday by the minister. The order is applicable only to the plots where the occupation is by way of a structure. The amount may be paid by way of four instalments within a period of six months, the orders said.

The GO will benefit a total 44 colonies across the city, in LB Nagar, Medchal, Rajendranagar, Karwan, Nampally and Jubilee Hills constituencies, Mr.Rama Rao said, reeling out all the colony names which will benefit from the order.

The colony residents have been fighting for the past 15 years, and the state government is aware of the travails of the middle class home owners, he said. A nominal amount is being charged in order to ward off legal problems, he said, assuring that if any colonies went missing, they would be added to the list.

Infrastructural development at the LB Nagar crossroads over the past few years is enough to understand the current government’s work, Mr.Rama Rao said indicating at the flyovers, and underpasses being taken up there as part of the SRDP. A total ₹ 1,200 crore has been spent on SRDP, and ₹ 450 crore on drinking water, besides ₹ 113 crore on SNDP works to arrest inundation issues only in LB Nagar constituency, he said.

Colonies to benefit from this decision include Madhava Nagar Colony, Srinidhi Colony, Janardhan Reddy Nagar Colony, Mallikarjuna Hills, Avenue Homes, Maruthi Nagar Colony, East Maruthi Nagar, Mallareddy/Rajireddy Colony, Rajireddy Nagar Colony, SV Colony, Vinayaka Nagar Colony, Balaji Nagar, Srirama HIlls Colony, Vivekananda Nagar Colony, Ragala Enclave, Padmavati Nagar, Kamala Nagar, CR Enclave, Bank Colony, Cosmopolitan Colony, Samanagar Colony, CBI Colony, Vijayanagar Colony, Sagar Complex, Sripuram Colony, Vaidehi Nagar, BN Reddy Nagar, Sriram Nagar, SKD Nagar, Sai Nagar, Cooperative Bank Colony, Jaipuri Colony, Arunodaya Nagar Colony, Ganesh Nagar Colony, Lalitha Nagar North, and Eshwaripuri Colony in LB Nagar Constituency, Sai Priya Nagar and Satyanarayanapuram Colony in Medhcal-Malkajgiri, Sikh Chawni in Rajendranagar, and Banjara Darwaza, Golconda, Band Lines Nampally, Mohammed Lines, Shaikpet, and Masab Lines and AC Guards in Asifnagar, in the remaining constituencies.

Ministers Ch.Malla Reddy, Sabitha Indra Reddy, Mohammed Mahmood Ali, and legislator D.Sudheer Reddy were present at the meeting.