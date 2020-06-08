Minister allays doubts on domestic power bills

Minister for Energy G. Jagadish Reddy asserted that there is no abnormality in the domestic power bills issued for the last three months this week after taking the actual energy consumption data and has attributed the increase in the bill amount to increase in the consumption.

Stating that generation of bills was completely transparent the Minister assured that mistakes, if any, in computing the bills, would be rectified and help desks would be opened in all electricity revenue offices to clarify consumers’ doubts on the bills as also looking into discrepancies, if any. The Minister stated that consumers could pay the bill amount, as per the bills generated this month, in three instalments in case of physical payment since the option was not available in the online payment gateways.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday along with Special Chief Secretary (Energy) Ajay Misra, Chairman and Managing Director of Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) G. Raghuma Reddy and others, the Minister said the payment in instalments would, however, attract 1.5% interest as per the tariff orders of the Electricity Regulatory Commission (ERC).

The Minister stated that as per energy consumption analysis during the summer season, it would increase by 35% to 40% and this year it had gone up by another 10% to 15% due to the lockdown conditions under which most of the working class were restricted to their home, including some of them allowed to work-from-home, adding to the consumption of energy in the domestic category.

He reiterated that month-wise collection of energy consumption data was not possible in April and May due to the lockdown conditions and as part of the measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. He admitted that generation of bills with three months data had given scope for doubts among some sections but such apprehensions were unfounded and had no basis and the bills were generated scientifically in the method approved by the ERC.