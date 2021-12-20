Minimum temperatures below normal in many TS districts

HYDERABAD

20 December 2021 00:00 IST

Kohir in Sangareddy recorded the coldest temperature of 7.1 degree C and 9.9 degree C was recorded at the Agriculture University in Rajendranagar on the suburbs of the twin cities, as winter chill continued across Telangana on Sunday.

Minimum temperatures are expected to be 3° to 4°C below normal over many districts of north and central districts of Telangana for the next three days with mainly dry weather. Minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 13-16 degree C, while the maximum temperatures to be in the range of 27-30 degree C, said a bulletin by the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS).

Within the GHMC area, minimum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 14-16 degree C, while the maximum temperatures are to be in the range of 28-30 degree C.

Advertising

Advertising

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its bulletin has forecast a dry foggy morning and clear skies later for the twin cities with the temperatures to be 14 degree C in the night and 29 degree C during the day. Temperatures recorded on Sunday were 27.8 degree and 13.2 degree C with a degree less than normal for both maximum and minimum.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over rest of Telangana with minimum temperatures likely to be below normal by 2-4°C at many pockets. Medak recorded lowest minimum temperature of 9.4 degree C and Adilabad 10.4 degree C.