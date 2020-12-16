Minimum 48 days to wrap up phase-I of COVID vaccination

HYDERABAD

16 December 2020 23:31 IST

Vaccine rollout expected in mid-Jan; 80 lakh people to be covered in first round

The first phase of COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana would last for a minimum of 48 days, according to initial plans of the Health department.

Around 80 lakh people would receive two doses each with 28-day gap between both, in the first phase. The officials said that the vaccine will be rolled out any time in mid-January, 2021.

Earlier, Director of Public Health G. Srinivasa Rao had said 10,000 health workers will be tasked with the job of administering vaccine. Each vaccinator can give 100 jabs a day, which effectively means 10,000 vaccinators can manage to give 10 lakh doses in a day. The senior official said that they are aiming at giving the first dose in 10 days.

With 10 days for the first and second doses and the 28-day gap in between, the first round of vaccination drive is expected to take at least 48 days. Should there be any more gaps in between, the programme will get extended.

If the vaccines are rolled out in mid-January, the first phase will run into first week of first week of March next year at the very least.

In the first phase, healthcare workers from government and private hospitals, frontline workers such as municipal and sanitation staff, people aged above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbidities will be given the vaccine.

People in the four sub-groups constitute around 80 lakh. As each beneficiary needs two doses, a total of 1.6 crore doses would be required. Dr Srinivasa Rao said the vaccination is not mandatory, and it is the beneficiary’s choice to take it.