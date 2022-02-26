Minimise road accdents in IT corridor: Stephen Raveendra

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police holds meeting with traffic wing officials

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police M Stephen Raveendra on Saturday held a meeting with officials of the traffic wing with an objective of reorganisation of traffic wing in IT core area to meet the emerging challenges in the near future.

The meeting was in view of a tentative return to office of employees in IT sector in the near future; fatal and non-fatal road accidents, new link roads, the volume of traffic, rapid infra developmental works; road safety and other issues.

Mr. Raveendra stressed the need for traffic police to work effectively in coordination with other stakeholders to minimise road accidents. “Drunk driving, vehicle racing and other dangerous activities must be prevented. Deployment of the police in the management of traffic should be perceived by the use of technology, deployment of logistics etc,” he said.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Admin) Avinash Mohanty, DCP (Traffic) Vijay Kumar SM and other officers were present in the meeting.