Mini-tank bund to come up at Lakaram

A mini-tank bund will be developed along the existing small water body abutting the Lakaram tank here at an estimated cost of ₹1.5 crore to lay an additional walking track for fitness enthusiasts and nature lovers, said Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

He was speaking after launching a campaign titled ‘Clean and Green Khammam’ on the Lakaram tank bund in the presence of several municipal corporators and officials here on Monday.

The Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) launched the campaign involving people from various spheres mainly NCC cadets. Addressing the gathering on the tank bund, Mr Ajay Kumar said the Lakaram tank bund has become a popular recreational spot following the State government’s renewed focus to develop the scenic spot into a major recreational hub.

Set for launch

Sky-cyling facility and an open music system will be inaugurated at the picturesque site soon, he added.

He called upon the denizens of the town to extend full cooperation to KMC’s endeavour in making Khammam a clean and green city. Municipal Commissioner Anuraag Jayanti and others were present.

Meanwhile, the KMC has deployed five new garbage collection vehicles and a compactor for systematic collection and disposal of garbage in the KMC limits.