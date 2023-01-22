ADVERTISEMENT

Mini cylinders explode in Tolichowki welding shop 

January 22, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Fire broke out at a roadside welding shop at Hakeempet in Tolichowki on Sunday after mini-LPG cylinders exploded, causing brief panic in the area.

No persons were injured in the incident.

According to officials of Telangana Fire Services, the explosion took place when refilling of mini cylinders from a domestic LPG cylinder was in progress. As a result, fire spread to the entire shop.

Officials said a team of fire personnel from Punjagutta soon rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire. The police have registered a case for further investigation.

Meanwhile, officials from Gowliguda Fire Station said the accident at Gagan Vihar complex parking area reported on Saturday night, near Nampally Numaish, resulted in damage of six cars.

