Miners vow to take the stir forward

The three-day strike by workers of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) against the Centre’s decision to auction four coal blocks in the State for commercial mining ended on Saturday, crippling coal production for three days in a row.

Members owing allegiance to the Joint Action Committee of trade unions staged a dharna in front of the SCCL’s head office in Kothagudem on Saturday.

Speakers at the dharna hailed the three-day strike as a unified struggle by the workforce . They vowed to take forward the joint agitation with a renewed vigour to press for allocation of the four coal blocks to the SCCL.