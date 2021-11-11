MIne accident: unions plan joint stir

The tragic death of four coal miners in Wednesday’s roof collapse in the SRP 3 & 3A incline underground mine of the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) in Mancherial district robbed their families of their only breadwinners, triggering demands from trade unions for sanction of ₹1 crore ex gratia each to the four bereaved families.

The mine accident plunged the four families into profound sorrow even as a host of trade unions operating in the coal belt region are gearing up to launch a joint stir to press for speedy disbursement of ₹1 crore ex gratia each to the bereaved families.

Two senior coal miners and two new entrants had perished in Wednesday’s incident.

B Laxmaiah, 60, a timber man, of Srirampur met with a tragic end during his extended period of service.

He had retired from service in July this year and was subsequently re-inducted into service in August following enhancement of age of superannuation from 60 years to 61 years by the State government with effect from March 30, 2021.

His tragic death left his family members including his wife and two unmarried sons heartbroken.

G Satyanarayana Raju, 32, of Yellandu in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, who secured “Badli worker” job in the company under compassionate appointment following the retirement of his father on medical invalidation grounds in September last year, died in Wednesday’s accident.

Another new entrant R Chandrasekhar, 32, of Jannaram in Mancherial district, was also killed in the roof collapse incident. He was appointed as Badli worker on compassionate grounds in March last year. He is survived by his wife Navya, six months old son and elderly parents.

The SCCL management has already announced that matching grant, gratuity and other terminal benefits totalling around Rs 70 lakh to Rs one crore each will be paid to the bereaved families of the four deceased coal miners.

The company management also decided to provide a job to one eligible member from each bereaved family in the company.

SCCL sources said the company had disbursed cheques for ₹15,95,000 each (ex gratia, special ex gratia and funeral expenses) to the kin of those killed.

Speaking to The Hindu, Singareni Coal Mines Karmik Sangh (SCMKS) general secretary and a member of the Joint Bipartite Committee for Coal Industry (JBCCI) P Madhava Naik alleged that Wednesday's mine accident exposed glaring safety lapses.

The accident brought to an abrupt end the long careers of two new entrants in the company, he deplored.

Last year, 12 workers were killed in nine mine accidents and this year ten workers perished in four accidents including the latest incident in SRP 3 & 3A in the SCCL, Mr Naik said, reiterating his demand for a detailed probe into the accidents.