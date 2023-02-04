HamberMenu
MIM talks of increasing its strength in Assembly

Interesting exchange takes place between Akbaruddin Owaisi, KTR

February 04, 2023 09:55 pm | Updated 09:55 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

An Interesting exchange took place between Floor Leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen Akbaruddin Owaisi and Minister for IT, Industries and Urban Development K.T. Rama Rao on numbers, representation of parties, in the Assembly and the opportunities being given to MIM, in disproportion to its strength, in the House.

During the debate on motion of thanks on Governor’s address in the Assembly, Mr. Owaisi said on Saturday that the decisions taken at the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) were indiscriminate and that even the Leader of the House (Chief Minister) did not participate in it.

Intervening the comments, the Minister said it was tradition that time to every party is given based on their strength in the House and the MIM member had taken an hour with the party’s strength of 7 against an hour given to two members of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) together in spite of having the strength of 105. The MIM member had nothing to do with the presence of Leader of the House at BAC meeting as it was the discretion of the the ruling party as to who would participate in it.

Responding to Mr. Rama Rao’s remarks later Mr. Owaisi said he was not new to the House and his party was well aware on utilising the time during the debates. He stated that he would take up the matter of increasing MIM’s strength in the House by speaking to his party president by contesting at least 50 seats in the next elections so that they could return with at least 15.

He observed that the “tolerance levels” of BRS were coming down in the recent past as the ruling parties were expected to encourage healthy debates by giving ample time to other parties.

