MIM MLC candidate: from ‘grassroots’ worker to MLC in the making

February 23, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST - hyderabad

Mirza Rahmat Baig, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) candidate for the upcoming Member of Legislative Council (MLC) polls, filed his nomination on Wednesday.

A beaming Mr Baig, who told The Hindu that he considers himself a “grassroots worker”, enjoyed the support of AIMIM floor lLeader Akbaruddin Owaisi, and Ministers Mohammad Mahmood Ali and Talasani Srinivas Yadav who were present at the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation office.

“I am grateful to Asaduddin Owaisi sahab for giving me, a grassroots worker, this huge opportunity. I am thankful to Akbaruddin Owaisi sahab as well. I will abide by the party’s policy and will work in any field I am required to work,” Mr Baig, who is in-charge of Rajendra Nagar, Musheerabad and Goshamahal Assembly constituencies, told The Hindu.

Those intimately familiar with the party’s functioning said that veteran journalist Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri, whom AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi thanked for his service to the party and people on the day he announced Mr Baig’s candidature, had served as MLC for three terms. Given this development, a change was in the offing.

“For the past few years, the party’s president has been directing Rahmat to liaise with officers to get civic work done. He has been active not just in Rajendra Nagar Assembly constituency, but other constituencies such as Bahadurpura and Charminar,” a source familiar with the development said.

Incidentally, Mr Rahmat began his working for Charminar legislator, who now represents Yakutpura, Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri. After being exposed to the AIMIM’s Ibrahimbagh primary unit, it was in 2004, he began working more closely with the party as Mr Quadri’s personal assistant.

For the past few years, Mr Baig’s social media comprises posts in which he is seen meeting civic officials in connection with civic infrastructure works. Often he is seen alone, but on other occasions, with MLAs. Others said that given his work and presence in these areas, he has made a network of people who know him well.