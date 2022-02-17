MIM MLA files Waqf Board member nomination

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen legislator Kausar Mohiuddin on Thursday filed his nomination ahead of the Telangana State Waqf Board polls.

The Karwan legislator filed his nomination under the Muslim Member of State Legislature category.

Mutawalli of Dargah Hazrat Shah Khamosh and current TSWB member, Syed Akbar Nizamuddin Hussaini, too filed his nomination. He did so under the Mutawalli and Managing Committee of Waqf Institutions with an income of ₹ 1 lakh and above.

The TSWB polls have been scheduled for February 28.