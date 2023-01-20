ADVERTISEMENT

MIM is ‘B’ team of the BJP and Congress will not have any association with it: Tariq Anwar

January 20, 2023 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

KCR roped in by the BJP to divide anti-BJP votes in the South

The Hindu Bureau,Ravikanth Reddy R 6731

AICC general secretary Tariq Anwar addressing the media in Hyderabad on Friday, TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy and others are seen.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Tariq Anwar has ruled out any association with the All India Majils-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party describing it as the “B” team of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and contesting across the country to split the anti-BJP votes in favour of it.

Speaking to reporters here on Friday along with TPCC president A. Revanth Reddy, he claimed the BJP had deployed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the MIM in the northern states to divide votes, while the same role had been given to the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) for the southern part of India. “There can’t be any association with the MIM when it wants to help the BJP,” he said.

Responding to a question on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC)’s documentary that apparently targets Narendra Modi’s failure in Gujarat riots, he said the then Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajpayee himself said that Mr. Modi had failed in his ‘Raj Dharma.’ So there is nothing new if someone else is doing the same.

Mr. Anwar said the people of Telangana were agitated over the failures of the TRS (now BRS) and the unfulfilled promises of K. Chandrashekhar Rao and that they were looking for an alternative in the next elections. The Congress was the only option for the people, he felt, since Sonia Gandhi’s historic decision to create Telangana was still in the hearts of people.

He accused Chief Minister KCR of pushing the State into a debt trap of ₹5 lakh crore though the State was formed with a surplus budget of ₹10,000 crore. After supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the last eight 8 years in all the major decisions, how can Mr. KCR now claim of being an anti-Modi leader. People will not believe his claims, he said.

