MIM hits out at Centre for giving raw deal to Telangana, flays State govt. too

February 04, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - HYDERABAD

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Mulslimeen (AIMIM) and Congress have taken exception to the Governor’s address to the joint session of Telangana Legislature on February 3 for omitting several burning issues of the State including the step-motherly treatment being meted out to Telangana all along by discriminating it in devolution of funds, sanction of projects/institutions and others.

Speaking as part of the motion of thanks on the Governor’s address, Floor Leader of AIMIM Akbaruddin Owaisi said in the Assembly on Saturday that the Centre had failed to complete the bifurcation of institutions, their assets and liabilities, that were in dispute even about nine years after bifurcation of combined Andhra Pradesh into AP and Telangana as also another key issue of State’s share in the Krishna waters.

He sought to know why the Centre had not sanctioned even one medical college to Telangana out of 157 sanctioned by the BJP Government at the Centre during the last 9 years as also in the matter of nursing colleges. He alleged that the Centre was meting out step-motherly treatment to Telangana as it was being denied projects and funds in spite of making handsome contribution to the country’s GDP during the period.

Mr. Owaisi also pointed out how the Centre was also not keeping the other bifurcation promises such as a 4,000 megawatt power project dedicated to Telangana, a tribal university, a railway coach factory among many others. He expressed dismay over not even a murmur of protest being held by two Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) members who spoke before him on the motion of thanks to Governor’s address.

He sought to know whether the snatching of Telangana’s rights and its due share in funds and projects was willfully omitted by the Government as a gesture of courtesy to Governor, who had been vociferous against the State Government for the last several months. He also asked whether it was at least discussed in the Cabinet meeting held to approve the Governor’s address. Minister for Legislative Affairs V. Prashanth Reddy however objected to the observation and said the Government would share every information with people at an appropriate time.

The AIMIM also pointed out some failures of the State Government including the words given on the floor of the Assembly including holding a meeting with Old City legislators to discuss the problems of people there and prospects of people’s development there.

Congress criticism

Congress member T. Jayaprakash Reddy alias Jagga Reddy also spoke on similar lines and criticised the Governor’s address for not even making a mention of several promises made by the BRS Government before the 2014 and 2018 polls. He sought to know why unemployment allowance was not being given, why crop loan waiver was not implemented completely, and why three acres’ land was not being given to dalit families.