MIM failed to hold government responsible for neglecting minorities all these years, says Congress

August 07, 2023 06:46 pm | Updated 06:46 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress party has accused the ruling Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party and its ally All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) of misusing the Legislative Assembly to deceive minority communities ahead of the next elections and alleged that Akbaruddin Owaisi has been repeating the same questions for the past nine years, while Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has been responding with the same empty assurances.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Minorities Department chairman Shaik Abdullah Sohail alleged on Monday that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi have been engaging in a “question-answer drama” to falsely claim their commitment to minority welfare. He claimed that the BRS and AIMIM have turned the Legislative Assembly into an election platform where they strategically exchange questions and answers to benefit each other’s electoral prospects.

Mr. Sohail accused the AIMIM MLAs of not holding the BRS government accountable for its failures in releasing funds and implementing welfare schemes meant for minorities. The government has not provided details of the funds allocated for minority welfare, their utilization, and the schemes implemented during the last nine years. The welfare schemes had been delayed or stalled due to budgetary constraints, but the government’s responses in the Assembly gave the impression that all issues were resolved.

He reminded people of the BRS party’s promises from its 2014 election manifesto, where it pledged to shift Chanchalguda Jail and Race Course in Malakpet from the Old City to develop those areas as educational hubs. With less than six months left for the Assembly elections, KCR has now announced the establishment of an IT Park near Pahadi Sharif and that too with many riders.

The Congress leader also alleged that Minister for IT K.T. Rama Rao promised a government job but gave an outsourcing job to the family members of Syed Saifuddin, who was recently shot dead by a RPF constable on the Jaipur-Mumbai train.

