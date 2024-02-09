MIM extends conditional friendship to Congress in Telangana

February 09, 2024 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - hyderabad

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Floor Leader in Telangana Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi, extended the party’s friendship to Congress government in Telangana if their (minorities) problems were addressed and Muslims are not given treatment as the second-grade citizens.

Speaking in the State Assembly on the motion thanking the Governor Tamilisai Soundararjan’s address on Friday, he asked the State Government not allow the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in dividing the society in Telangana for its political gains before the ensuing Parliament elections. Their efforts were unsuccessful during the last 10 years as the previous Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Government prevented any such attempts.

Stating that two months time was too early to judge the performance of a new government, Mr. Owaisi asked the Government to settle down and focus on the implementation of pre-poll promises. He asked the government to specify timelines for the implementation of Gruhalaxmi scheme (₹2,500 per month assistance to women aged above 18 years), Rythu Bharosa scheme to farmers, tenants and farmhands for the ongoing Rabi season and 250 square yards of house sites to families of martyrs who laid down their lives for the statehood movement.

Further, he wanted the government to come up with a schedule on house sites to poor, financial assistance for construction of houses by the poor having their own house sites, establishment of Telangana international schools in every mandal, enhancement of social security pension amount, yuva vikasam and others.

On the Gruhajyothi sop of 200 units free energy to every household, he asked the Government to clarify on the eligibility criteria as the manifesto did not mention anything such linking it to white ration cards or extending it only to those consuming energy up to 200 units a month and charging for entire consumption even if it touched 201 units. He suggested the Government to implement the job calendar strictly and take up recruitment transparently.

Mr. Owaisi asked the Government to get the High Court stay vacated on Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) as many families which applied for it were waiting to get the properties registered on their names legally. Further, he sought a CID inquiry into Waqf lands issue that was promised by the previous government could not make any progress. He wanted the government to remove liquor shops in the vicinity of educational institutions and places of worship and act tough against drug menace.

CPI’s concerns

Member of the Communist Party of India (CPI) K. Sambasiva Rao expressed concerns over huge debt and debt servicing and its impact on the implementation of promises. He suggested the Government to strengthen public education and health system, and introduce crop insurance to provide some relief to farmers. Further, he wanted the government to look into the issue of auto-drivers.