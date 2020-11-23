MIM can dethrone TRS, claims its MLA

Party in a serious contest in the civic polls, says Asaddudin

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Legislator representing Charminar Mumtaz Khan on Sunday claimed that if the party thinks it fit, it can remove the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) from power within a short span of time.

Mr. Khan was speaking to the media after convening a meeting with AIMIM primary unit presidents and general secretaries of Shalibanda, Ghansibazar and Puranapul division.

Launching a salvo at Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development K. T. Ramarao, Mr. Khan accused him of being a parrot and claimed that the AIMIM has witnessed a lot of such people who are in power. “To quote Salar-e-Millat (late parliamentarian Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi), he used to say that we know how to put people on the seat, and remove them as well. This is not a new thing for us. If the Majlis wishes, then not just in the civic polls, but if required, we can remove them even from the government, God willing. If the Majlis thinks fit, then in two months, the TRS could be removed from power,” he said.

Meanwhile, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi, at a public meeting on Sunday night, criticised TRS legislator and Power Minister for his reported comments whether Mr. Owaisi had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The Power Minister should have done his work in his department. You should have found a solution for inflated power bills during the lockdown,” he said.

Mr. Owaisi also criticised the rumour doing the rounds that there are 35 lakh Rohingya voters in the city. He sought to know that if this were true, then was Union Home Minister Amit Shah ‘sleeping’. He also criticised the rhetoric of linking terrorism and hatred with the upcoming civic polls.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Owaisi spoke to the media even as he confirmed that his party has no alliance with the TRS in the civic polls. “Here (Erragadda division), where we have done a padayatra, we are fighting against the TRS. Indeed, there will be a fight in the polls against the TRS,” he said.

He said that instead of helping Hyderabad after it was hit by the floods, the Bharatiya Janata Party is trying to communalise the atmosphere.