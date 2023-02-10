MIM, BJP demand implementation of unemployment allowance to jobless youth

February 10, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Opposition MIM and the BJP have demanded that the State Government take a decision on providing unemployment allowance to jobless youth and implement its promise made in 2018 election manifesto.

Raising the issue during the discussion on demands for grants in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday, MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi expressed concern that the assurance had not been fulfilled more than four years after the promise was made. Jobless youth needed the Government’s help and were eagerly waiting for the government’s announcement.

He was also concerned that though the Government had earmarked ₹3,497 crore for Mana Ooru Mana Badi programme for improvement of infrastructure in the State-run schools, only ₹200 crore had been released. While improving infrastructure in the State-run schools was a welcome decision, the government should equally focus on day scholars who were languishing because of absence of facilities as well as vacancies in teaching and non-teaching posts.

He lamented that the GHMC had been facing huge resource crunch for the past few years and had to raise funds for taking up works like Strategic Road Development Programme on its own. The budget for 2023-24 presented in the Assembly had no mention about the allocations made for the regional ring road project while the advance consumer deposit levied by the power utilities came as a huge burden on the consumers.

Mr. Rajender wanted the government to enhance salaries of contract and outsourcing workers engaged in the municipal administration department besides providing them house sites. The power utilities were facing several problems as the Government was yet to reimburse dues to them. Steps should also be initiated to ensure that there was no interruption in power supply to farm sector so that standing crop was not dried up.

On he Education sector, he expressed concern that there was huge shortage of staff in State-run institutions adversely affecting the quality of education being offered to students. There were no district and mandal education officers in several districts and the Government should take steps to ensure that these posts were filled at the earliest so that quality education was provided to students.