MIM asks Govt. to complete CID probe into Waqf lands, put grabbers behind bars

February 09, 2023 10:12 pm | Updated 10:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Floor leader of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) Akbaruddin Owaisi has demanded that the State Government complete the CID inquiry ordered into the encroachment of Waqf lands and put the encroachers behind the bars.

Speaking on voting of demands for grants in the Assembly on Thursday, he sought to know from the government the status of the inquiry and when a report would be submitted to the government for taking necessary action. He expressed dismay at the continuing encroachment of Waqf lands, although most of them were encroached during combined Andhra Pradesh dispensations.

Most of the Waqf lands in and around Hyderabad were grabbed by “Andhrawale” (leaders of Andhra) and amassed wealth, he pointed out and requested the State Government to protect at least the remaining lands and resume those grabbed to render justice to the Muslim community. Further, he suggested that the government develop Waqf properties on BOT model (build-operate-transfer) for the community benefit.

He also pointed out that there were very few persons with Persian knowledge were in service now and once they retire and become aged there would be no one to go through the documents scripted in Persian and pertaining to several mosques, dargahs, temples and mutts in and around Hyderabad. He suggested that the government get those documents translated into Telugu, Urdu and English.

Mr. Akbadurrin expressed disappointment over the poor spending of funds allocated to BC federations during the last eight years stating that only ₹417.57 crore was spent against the allocation of ₹6,607.48 crore or just 6.32% of the allocation.

The MIM member also heaped showers on the State Government for allocation of single-digit budget for minorities welfare till 2004, ₹36 crore in 2004 to ₹1,030 crore in 2014-15 to ₹2,200 crore in 2023-24. He stated that ₹1,826 crore was already spent in 2022-23. Over 2,500 Muslims students had also gone abroad for pursuing higher education with the help of overseas scholarship scheme, and over 2 lakh poor Muslim girls were given Shadi Mubarak benefit.