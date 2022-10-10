Milling of last year’s paddy comes to a halt

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has stopped milling of balance of paddy procured from farmers in the kharif of 2021-22 as the Food Corporation of India has not extended the deadline for delivery of rice which expired on September 30.

The Civil Supplies Corporation had procured 70.21 lakh tonnes of paddy in kharif last year and handed it over to rice mills for custom milling and onward delivery to FCI. At 67 % recovery of rice after weeding out husk and other waste, the millers were expected to despatch 47.05 lakh tonnes of rice to FCI godowns till the deadline. However, only about 27 lakh tonnes was delivered. Not even 50 % of targeted milling was completed in several districts.

The Corporation has requested the FCI to permit milling of balance of paddy beyond September 30 but there was no response. The jumping of deadline by millers was a frequent problem faced by the Corporation amidst charges of recycling of rice against them. They were accused of selling the rice meant for FCI in the open market and replenishing the stocks later leading to delays in delivery. This had often led to conflict between the government and FCI. The Centre, therefore, took a strict stand on deadlines.

The latest request of the Corporation to extend the deadline till December-end had not met response from the Centre but a senior official expressed confidence that it will be conceded. At the same time, the delivery of rice for rabi of last year was due this month end.