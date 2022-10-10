Milling of last year’s paddy comes to a halt

Not even 50% of targeted milling was completed in several districts

The Hindu Bureau Hyderabad
October 10, 2022 22:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The State government has stopped milling of balance of paddy procured from farmers in the kharif of 2021-22 as the Food Corporation of India has not extended the deadline for delivery of rice which expired on September 30.

The Civil Supplies Corporation had procured 70.21 lakh tonnes of paddy in kharif last year and handed it over to rice mills for custom milling and onward delivery to FCI. At 67 % recovery of rice after weeding out husk and other waste, the millers were expected to despatch 47.05 lakh tonnes of rice to FCI godowns till the deadline. However, only about 27 lakh tonnes was delivered. Not even 50 % of targeted milling was completed in several districts.

The Corporation has requested the FCI to permit milling of balance of paddy beyond September 30 but there was no response. The jumping of deadline by millers was a frequent problem faced by the Corporation amidst charges of recycling of rice against them. They were accused of selling the rice meant for FCI in the open market and replenishing the stocks later leading to delays in delivery. This had often led to conflict between the government and FCI. The Centre, therefore, took a strict stand on deadlines.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The latest request of the Corporation to extend the deadline till December-end had not met response from the Centre but a senior official expressed confidence that it will be conceded. At the same time, the delivery of rice for rabi of last year was due this month end.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app