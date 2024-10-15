ADVERTISEMENT

Millet snack maker Troo Good raises $9 million funding

Published - October 15, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Millet snack company Troo Good has raised $9 million in a funding round led by Puro Wellness. The capital infusion will support the company’s efforts in expanding infrastructure, enhancing distribution capabilities and driving product innovation, the company said in a release on the funding round, in which existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments also participated. 

With the latest round, Troo Good’s total funding is around ₹ 130 crore with the company last raising ₹55 crore in a Series A round in November 2021, it said. “The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers, and innovate with new products that cater to our customer’s evolving tastes and needs,” founder and CEO Raju Bhupati said on the latest fund raising. 

Puro Wellness founder Ruchir Modi said beyond capital “we are bringing our extensive distribution network and strategic expertise to the table, ensuring that Troo Good becomes a household name across the country ”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Telangana / food

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US