GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Millet snack maker Troo Good raises $9 million funding

Published - October 15, 2024 07:51 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Millet snack company Troo Good has raised $9 million in a funding round led by Puro Wellness. The capital infusion will support the company’s efforts in expanding infrastructure, enhancing distribution capabilities and driving product innovation, the company said in a release on the funding round, in which existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments also participated. 

With the latest round, Troo Good’s total funding is around ₹ 130 crore with the company last raising ₹55 crore in a Series A round in November 2021, it said. “The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers, and innovate with new products that cater to our customer’s evolving tastes and needs,” founder and CEO Raju Bhupati said on the latest fund raising. 

Puro Wellness founder Ruchir Modi said beyond capital “we are bringing our extensive distribution network and strategic expertise to the table, ensuring that Troo Good becomes a household name across the country ”.

Published - October 15, 2024 07:51 pm IST

Related Topics

Telangana / food

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.