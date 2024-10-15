Millet snack maker Troo Good raises $9 million funding

Millet snack company Troo Good has raised $9 million in a funding round led by Puro Wellness. The capital infusion will support the company’s efforts in expanding infrastructure, enhancing distribution capabilities and driving product innovation, the company said in a release on the funding round, in which existing investors Oaks Asset Management and V Ocean Investments also participated.

With the latest round, Troo Good’s total funding is around ₹ 130 crore with the company last raising ₹55 crore in a Series A round in November 2021, it said. “The funds will help us enhance our manufacturing capabilities, reach more consumers, and innovate with new products that cater to our customer’s evolving tastes and needs,” founder and CEO Raju Bhupati said on the latest fund raising.

Puro Wellness founder Ruchir Modi said beyond capital “we are bringing our extensive distribution network and strategic expertise to the table, ensuring that Troo Good becomes a household name across the country ”.