Millers will be blacklisted if fine paddy not procured: Collector

SIDDIPET

01 December 2020 20:47 IST

Collector reviews procurement process

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy has directed the millers that last grain of paddy in the district must be procured from farmers and any rejection would leads to blacklisting of rice millers.

In a review meeting held with marketing, cooperative, DRDA and other officials here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that the farmers should not face any problems. Officials have informed that so far 1.12 lakh metric tonnes of paddy worth of ₹ 213.25 crore was already procured and ₹ 135.7 crore was already paid to farmers.

Referring to cotton procurement, the officials said that 1.47 lakh quintals of cotton was procured from 11,000 farmers so far.

The Collector instructed the officials to monitor the procurement on day-to-day basis.