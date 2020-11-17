Millers purchasing fine variety paddy: Collector

MEDAK

17 November 2020 20:25 IST

Notices being served on millers who refused to buy, says official

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that the rice millers are purchasing fine variety paddy from farmers and for that they have to be appreciated.

In a review meeting held with officials here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that so far 89,566 metric tonnes of paddy was procured from farmers and about ₹ 100 crore was credited to their accounts. “Each procurement centre is getting about five to six metric tonnes of paddy and farmers are being paid directly into their account within 72 hours. Officials should convince farmers to sell fine variety of paddy to rice mills and only 10 out of the 123 rice mills refused to take fine rice and notices are being issued to them,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.

Referring to Dharani portal, the Collector directed the officials to see that documents should be handed over, to those who buy properties, on the same day.

