Millers purchasing fine variety paddy: Collector

Collector P. Venkatarami Reddy said that the rice millers are purchasing fine variety paddy from farmers and for that they have to be appreciated.
In a review meeting held with officials here on Tuesday, Mr. Venkatarami Reddy said that so far 89,566 metric tonnes of paddy was procured from farmers and about ₹ 100 crore was credited to their accounts. “Each procurement centre is getting about five to six metric tonnes of paddy and farmers are being paid directly into their account within 72 hours. Officials should convince farmers to sell fine variety of paddy to rice mills and only 10 out of the 123 rice mills refused to take fine rice and notices are being issued to them,” said Mr. Venkatarami Reddy.
Referring to Dharani portal, the Collector directed the officials to see that documents should be handed over, to those who buy properties, on the same day.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath