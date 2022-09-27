Millers meet Minister, request not to send paddy outside for milling

The Hindu Bureau HYDERABAD
September 27, 2022 20:17 IST

A delegation of Telangana State Rice Millers Association met Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar here on Tuesday and submitted a representation assuring the government of speeding up paddy milling for supply of custom milled rice (CMR) pertaining to the 2021-22 Kharif season.

Their meeting comes in the backdrop of the Civil Supplies Department’s plans to store the paddy to be procured this Kharif season and giving it to mills in the neighbouring States for milling. The representatives of the association informed the Minister that they had a meeting the other day and had decided to speed up milling.

They told the Minister that milling of last Kharif season’s paddy will be completed at the earliest and requested him to allot the paddy of this season to them for milling and not to send to neighbouring States. They stated that the parboiled rice pertaining to last Rabi season was being milled swiftly and requested the Minister to talk to Food Corporation of India (FCI) for timely acceptance/lifting of the CMR.

The millers assured to cooperate with the State government and protect the interests of the farming community. The Minister assured them that he would consider their request.

The delegation that met the Minister comprised president of the association Gampa Nagender, Santosh Kumar, Sriramulu, Shiva, Rajender Goud, Shashidhar and others.

