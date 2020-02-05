Milkman found dead

A 22-year-old milkman, who left home to collect milk from nearby villages, was found dead in a pool of blood here in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The victim, Sirasagandla Revath Kumar, whose body was found near Hajarigudem, had knife injuries all over the face and the head.

His parents and morning walkers first saw the body around 4.30 a.m. and reported the incident, the police said.

According to the Halia police, the Sirasagandla family made a living by buying milk from dairy farmers of Naidupalem and Hajarigudem villages and delivering it at the doorstep of people.

On Wednesday, Revanth Kumar had left early and his parents followed him later. “His bike was seen first and we found his body in a pool of blood later,” the parents said.

The police deployed a dog squad and an expert team to collect clues from the scene. There were no weapons left behind, and the murder was suspected to have been committed by unidentified persons, the police said.

In his petition, S. Srinivas, the victim’s father, suspected the involvement of a Hajarigudem youth in the murder.

The body was handed over to the parents after postportem at the Nagarjunsagar Hospital. The police launched investigation.