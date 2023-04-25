Milk vendor murdered by four of a family in public view

April 25, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - MANCHERIAL

A 25-year-old man was stabbed and bludgeoned to death by four members of a widow’s family over alleged harassment, in Indaram village of Jaipur mandal in Mancherial district on Tuesday.

Police identified the deceased as M Mahesh, a milk vendor, of Indaram.

Sources said the accused were enraged as Mahesh allegedly used to harass their 22-year-old daughter. The girl’s parents and their son waylaid Mahesh while he was returning from a local petrol bunk on his bike near their house on Tuesday morning.

The irate family members allegedly stabbed him multiple times before smashing his head with boulders in public view. The video of the daylight murder with the locals mutely watching the horrific act went viral on social media.

Kankaiah had earlier filed a police complaint against Mahesh for allegedly sending obscene messages to his daughter’s mobile phone for several months.

Sources added that Mahesh allegedly befriended Kankaiah’s daughter in the past. Subsequently, she was married to a youth of Naspur village a year ago, as per the marriage alliance fixed by her parents. Her husband allegedly ended his life six months ago.

Her family members alleged that Mahesh subjected her to mental agony by circulating some of her pictures with obscene messages on social media, a charge the deceased’s family member vehemently denied.

Jaipur Assistant Commissioner of Police Narendar told The Hindu that a case has been registered against Kankaiah, his wife, son and two daughters based on a complaint filed by Mahesh’s mother. Investigation into the case is under way and efforts are on to nab the accused, he said.