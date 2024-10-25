ADVERTISEMENT

Military officers from six countries meet at CHSS

Updated - October 25, 2024 07:38 pm IST - HYDERABAD

TGCHE chairman Prof. Balakista Reddy addresses them

The Hindu Bureau

Prof. Balakista Reddy, Chairman of Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) at an interactive session with 31 senior military officers from Australia, New Zealand, UAE, Tonga, Papua New Guinea, Indonesia and Sri Lanka.

The session was organised by the Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) on Friday on human security challenges, counter-terrorism, international relations and coastal security management, leveraging Professor Reddy's higher education expertise and CHSS's research prowess.

The session was organised by the Centre for Human Security Studies (CHSS) on Friday on human security challenges, counter-terrorism, international relations and coastal security management, leveraging Professor Reddy’s higher education expertise and CHSS’s research prowess.

Founder and Executive Director of CHSS Ramesh Kanneganti said the gathering underscored the importance of international cooperation for peace and stability. CHSS’s role as a think tank on human security, national security and external affairs was highlighted.

He said Professor Reddy’s participation reinforced the value of collaborative efforts between academia, government and international organizations.

