‘Military chief’ Damodar succeeds Haribhushan

‘His strength is logistical prowess and quick action’

The untimely demise of Yaapa Narayana, popular as Haribhushan, Central Committee member and State Secretary for outlawed CPI (Maoist) has dealt a body blow to the underground movement but the party leadership has quickly identified his successor in Damodar alias Bade Chokka Rao, who is the presently military commander.

The state police particularly the Special Intelligence Branch are closely monitoring the emerging situation. Police are comparing the leadership styles of the departed naxalite and Damodar. In terms of leadership, the present military chief Damodar will be leading the force. “We have done a quick SWOT analysis. We are reworking our strategies, evolving them as new perceptions come in,” he said.

A top police official said:“while Haribhushan was strategically pragmatic, Damodar is handicapped by analytical thinking. But, his strength is logistical prowess and quick military action.” A native of Tadvai in Mulugu district, 45-year-old Damodar was a close associate of Haribhushan and planned several naxal operations and cadre recruitments in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The police are anticipating that being a little aggressive, Damodar might try to commit some offences in the State. Even he was infected with COVID .

“Now, with the death of their long-standing leader, the entire movement is in a state of shock. Many of them have tested COVID- positive and the senior leadership is violating human rights by not allowing them to come out of the jungle for better medical assistance and save their lives,” Bhadadri-Kothagudem Superintendent of Police Sunil Dutt said.

Mr. Dutt has blamed that Central Committee members and other senior leaders for the death of Haribhushan, Madhukar and many Maoists.

According to police, the State still has 139 Maoists operating from hideouts in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra.The intelligence inputs gathered from multiple sources made the police assess that there was not any formidable leadership for the Telangana State in the Maoist outfit, the scale of strength and penetration enjoyed by the leadership of Haribhushan. “We have grown from strength to strength in tackling Maoist offences. Gradually, we have enfeebled them,” said a top police officer .

When asked if they were expecting more aggressive action from Maoists under Damodar, the officer said there was no movement after two Maoists were killed in an exchange of fire in Kumaram Bheem-Asifabad (district), September last. “Now, they don’t have any ground in Telangana. Our inputs suggest that Damodar might just fail to influence the cadre,” he said.

What distinguishes Haribhushan, who was at top for more than two decades? A surrendered Maoist said, “Comrade Haribhushan had a mesmerising quality and a sharp wit. Whoever listens to him once cannot escape his spell, and inevitably joins the rank of Maoists. His understanding of social issues and knowledge of tribal deprivation was unparalleled, and his fight against the system sprung from his deep-rooted convictions.” He said Haribhushan was among the very few Maoists who rose through the ranks from the Koya community.