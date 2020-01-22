Municipal elections: Mild tension at a polling booth in Jagtial Town

JAGTIAL: Mild tension prevailed in Puranipet locality in Jagtial Town when Congress and BJP leaders staged a protest alleging the TRS candidate was influencing voters in a polling booth in ward no. 41. on Wednesday.

For votes’ sake

According to them, TRS candidate Kappula Srikanth from ward no. 41 ward was influencing the voters in a polling booth and raised slogans against the TRS, which resulted in a verbal duel. At this juncture, the police rushed to the spot and dispersed all the groups.

MLC T. Jeevan Reddy rushed to the spot and accused the police authorities for supporting the TRS leaders. However, police clarified that they had dispersed all the parties from the 100 metres restriction at the polling station and controlled the situation.