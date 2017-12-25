Mild tension at Satavahana University

Mild tension prevailed on the campus of Satavahana University here on Monday when some Left-wing and BSP student organisations burnt the copies of Manusmriti in front of the university main gate. The student organisations also raised slogans against right-wing organisations, which irked the ABVP activists, who obstructed to their sloganeering. In the melee that followed, both the groups clashed with each other and pelted stones. Meanwhile, the BJP district unit leaders rushed to the spot and raised objections to the burning of Manusmriti and raising of slogans against the right-wing organisations.

When the situation turned out of control, a huge contingent of police force rushed to the spot and dispersed both the groups and took them into custody . Commissioner of Police V.B. Kamalasan Reddy and other police officials also rushed to the spot and reviewed the situation by talking to the University authorities. Sensing trouble, the police set up pickets on the university campus to avoid any untoward incident. Talking to newsmen, Mr. Kamalasan Reddy appealed to the students not to spoil their careers by indulging in clashes. Stating that they were conducting an inquiry into the incident, he said no students were injured in the clashes.

Bandh tomorrow

In the meantime, the Left wing student organisations such as AISF, SFI, PDSU, TVV, DSU, AISB, BSF and others met at the AISF district office in the town on Monday evening. In protest against the attacks on the left-wing students by the right-wing organisations, they called for educational institutions bandh on December 27 (Wednesday).