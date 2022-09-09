Mild tension at Hussaini Alam

Staff Reporter HYDERABAD
September 09, 2022 23:18 IST

Mild tension was palpable in parts of Hussaini Alam in the early hours of Friday.

According to police, reports of stones being pelted from a building in the area came in around 4.30 a.m. This allegedly happened during a Ganesh immersion procession on the main road.

Police swung into action and facilitated the passage of the procession. However, some youths converged at the spot and demanded action against those responsible.

Senior police officers arrived at the spot and dispersed the crowd.

