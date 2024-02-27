ADVERTISEMENT

Mild tension at Bommanapalli, police avert clash between Congress and BJP cadres

February 27, 2024 12:09 pm | Updated 12:09 pm IST - KARIMNAGAR

P. Sridhar

Police prevent Congress cadres from moving towards Bommanapalli village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday.  | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

A possible clash between some local Congress cadres and BJP workers was averted at Bommanapalli village in Husnabad Assembly segment on Tuesday morning with the timely intervention of the police.

Mild tension prevailed at Bommanapalli ahead of the second day of the Prajahitha padayatra of BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay in Chigurumamidi mandal at 8 a.m.

Police stop BJP cadres from moving ahead at Bommanapalli village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

Several Congress cadres reportedly tried to move towards the village in protest against Mr. Sanjay’s alleged objectionable comments against the State Congress leaders during his padayatra on Monday.

The police prevented them from proceeding towards the Prajahitha Yatra camp on the outskirts of the village.

Following this, a group of BJP workers gathered on the other side of the road in protest against what they termed as attempts by the Congress cadres to disrupt the Yatra.

Police dispersed both the groups and intensified vigil all along the BJP’s padayatra route in Husnabad Assembly segment, presently represented by Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar.

Later, Mr. Sanjay started his second day of padayatra at Bommanapalli in Chigurumamidi mandal as part of a campaign to reach out to masses at the grassroots level ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

BJP national general secretary and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar during his second day of the final leg of Prajahitha Padayatra at Bommanapalli village in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: By Arrangement

