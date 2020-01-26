Mild tremors felt in Telangana’s Khammam district villages

KHAMMAM Mild tremors were felt in a few villages of Kusumanchi mandal in the wee hours of Sunday triggering panic among villagers.

Several villagers in Nelapatla, Agraharam, and Keshavapuram reported that they had felt slight tremors accompanied by buzzing sound at around 2.37 am.

Few seconds’ flutter

The tremors had lasted for a few seconds but forced the panic-stricken people to rush out of their houses, according to sources

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage.