Milad-un-Nabi procession date will be announced soon, says Markazi Milad Juloos Committee

September 17, 2023 12:51 am | Updated 12:51 am IST - HYDERABAD

After speculation and uncertainty over whether or not the Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary) procession would go through the city streets on September 28, the Markazi Milad Juloos Committee on Saturday met Hyderabad City Police Commissioner C.V. Anand, and said the date of the procession would be announced soon.

In what appeared to be a backdown by the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), a delegation which included legislators Jafar Hussain Meraj and Kausar Mohiuddin, committee office-bearers Kamil Pasha, Junaid Pasha, Shujauddin Iftequari and Sayeed Pasha, had a round of discussion with Mr. Anand and South Zone Deputy Commissioner of Police Sai Chaitanya.

After the meeting, the delegation sought to put to rest the controversy in connection with the procession. They asserted that the procession would be organised this year, albeit on a different day. “The Markazi Ruiyat-e-Hilal (moon sighting) Committee will soon announce the beginning of the month of Rabi al Awwal. We will announce the date and time of the procession in a day or two,” they said, adding that a representation about the procession was handed over to Mr. Anand.

Signs of division surfaced among organisers of the Milad juloos during the past fortnight. While one group insisted that the procession would be suspended or postponed, another challenged this announcement only to renege and assert that it stands cancelled. The concern was over the fact that the Milad-un-Nabi is scheduled on September 28, the same day as Ganesh immersion procession.