Milad-un-Nabi procession and Ganesh immersion celebration within days of each other

As Hyderabad welcomes two major religious festivals — Milad-un-Nabi (Prophet Muhammad’s birth anniversary) procession and Ganesh immersion — within days of each other, all eyes are on how the organisers and law enforcement agencies will handle them. While Milad-un-Nabi is likely to be correspond to September 16, Ganesh immersion is scheduled for September 17.

The Markazi Milad Juloos Committee (MMJC), which has representatives from around 40 khankhwas (hospices) and dargahs in the city, and the Hyderabad City police recently touched upon the these two festivities being planned in close proximity of each other. While the committee is optimistic, it has remained tight-lipped regarding any possible changes to the date.

“We had an initial meeting with Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone) Sneha Mehra recently. Our decision is contingent upon on the Ruiyat-e-Hilal Committee (the body responsible for the sighting of the new moon). They will announce the onset of Rabi-al-Awwal — the Islamic month in which Prophet Muhammad was born. It is likely that they will convene in about a week. Once the sighting is done, we will get to know on which day of the 12th Rabi al-Awwal will correspond to. The Committee will convene and take a call after this,” said Shujauddin Ifteqari, a MMJC member.

A similar scenario unfolded last year when there was confusion within Muslims organisations over the scheduling of the procession that was originally slated for September 28. However, on account of Ganesh immersion, and also to avoid the possibility of any untoward incidents, the Milad procession, with the cooperation of Muslim groups, was moved to October 1.

While last year there were disagreements between Muslim groups over the purported cancellation of the Milad juloos, Committee members told The Hindu the case this year was different. There are no fissures, they said. “There is consensus. And all decisions will be taken collectively. There are no problems now,” a member said.