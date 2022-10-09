Milad-Un-Nabi celebrations conclude peacefully 

Banners with images of Gumbad-e-Khizra (the dome of Prophet Muhammad’s mosque) is seen on Milad-un-Nabi in Hyderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Milad-Un-Nabi, the birth anniversary celebrations of Prophet Muhammad, on Sunday were marked by religious zeal by devotees and enthusiasts. Prayers, meetings and processions across the city, amid police vigil, highlighted the teachings of the Prophet.

The main procession marking the special day began from the Quadri Chaman around noon time and passed through the arterial routes to reach Charminar, where Sunni United Forum of India organised the arrangements for the address.

Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali was present at the venue, and in his address, he urged all devotees to follow the teachings of Prophet Muhammad and spread love and humanity

Several voluntary groups and young enthusiasts waved flags and took out motorcycle rallies through key junctions and colonies to mark the day.

The police authority ensured that a sufficient number of personnel were deployed, police station-wise, to keep vigil, preserve law and order and avert any untoward incidents. As of Sunday evening, the police did not report any incidents arising out of the festivities in the city.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police also, through its elaborate design, closed flyovers, barricaded areas and notified diversion points to ensure the traffic flow and processions on the day were smooth.