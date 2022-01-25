Migrate with registered agents: Commissioner

HYDERABAD

25 January 2022 19:58 IST

N. Swetha, Commissioner of Police, Siddipet, has advised the people to migrate only through registered agents.

“Some people are migrating to other countries through fake agents and facing troubles after reaching there. Check the agents on the Government of India’s E-migrate Portal. Go abroad only through those agents. Avoid any trouble,” Ms. Swetha urged the public in a release here on Tuesday.

