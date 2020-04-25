Migrants continue on their long journey home

The prolonged lockdown has proved a curse for migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh who have been rendered workless and shelterless. On Friday morning, they set out on foot to their native villages in Kirnapur block of Balaghat district, some 650 km from their workplace, Kompally, in Secunderabad.

The workers, who were employed in the construction sector, along with six women and three kids, were sighted at Sudhapally here on Saturday morning. Having spent the night at a Punjabi dhaba, they resumed their journey. They found breakfast served by local social workers and donors.

“We did not expect the lockdown to have such a severe impact. Since it was announced all of a sudden, we could not move anywhere from the workplace. Since we have no work and no food, we began our journey back home without thinking how long and hard it would be. We want to die in our native place in front of our near and dear ones rather than at a place which is not ours,” says 48-year-old Sukhlal Matre.

In all, there were 70 people walking down the NH-44 in three teams, maintaining a short distance from one another. Women and men took turns in carrying the children. “We hope we will reach our homes in five to six days,” said Ramgopal, a middle-aged worker.

They have small land holdings at their villages in Balaghat located in Central India. Though the district is known for rice mills and tile factories, they keep coming to Telangana during lean season as they get more wages here. After reaching Nagpur, they would travel on State Highway-26 in Madhya Pradesh.

“We set out on our journey, hoping some Good Samaritans would come to our rescue. We have no money. Only God will show us the way. In the afternoons and whenever we feel tired, we take rest under the shade of trees,” said Matre putting up a sorrowful face. He, however, said that they would think of coming back here when things get better.