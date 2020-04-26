Telangana

Migrant workers from UP pedalling it to home

The three painters from Uttar Pradesh cruising downhill on a stretch of NH 44 Adilabad bypass road on Sunday.

The three cyclists, starting at Bengaluru, have so far covered 900 km

A painter threesome, who are migrant workers, on Sunday crossed Adilabad town and the inter-State border with Maharashtra on the Penganga river bridge on NH 44 on their bicycles in an attempt to reach their homes near Nepal border in Uttar Pradesh. The trio started at Bengaluru, covering perhaps the longest distance that any migrant worker, individually or in group, has attempted so far on this route.

The three cyclists have covered over 900 km from Bengaluru where they had landed about six months ago. Ajay Singh, who hails from Kupjangal Khadda in Kushinagar district, and Arun Kumar Chaudhry hailing from Pokharbhinda in Maharajgunj district have to cover about 1,200 km more to reach their homes.

These places are very close to Nepal border and the trio hope to reach their destinations in 10 more days. They are, on the average, covering about 130 km a day.

The three, all in their youth, seemed to be in good health . Dr. Ajay Khandal, a physician from Karimnagar belonging to Karimnagar Randonneurs, and Jyothi Bezawada of Goethe Zentrum, Hyderabad, both expert cyclists, opined that a healthy cyclist can ride about 300 km a day.

