Migrant worker missing since 2011

In yet another case of plight of a migrant worker, Mangali Gangadhar of Sivajinagar in old Nandipet town, who left for Oman in 2011, has been missing since then.

According to his family, 50-year-old Gangadhar went there to earn his living as a barber. But, never came back.

Now, his wife Lavanya, daughter Akansha and son Akash, are eking out a living by rolling beedies. They are absolutely clueless about his whereabouts.

The family kept running from pillar to post seeking assistance to trace Gangadhar and bring him back but all their efforts turned futile.

Akansha, who was doing her Intermediate second year at the Government Junior College in Nandipet and Akash, a Class VIII student, discontinued their studies for lack of money.

Living in their one room ancestral house, the three are anxiously waiting for his return till this day.

President of the Gulf Telangana Welfare and Cultural Association Patkuri Basanth Reddy, whom the distressed family approached, said that after an inquiry, it was learnt that Gangadhar mortgaged his passport with one Ganesh Goud of Annaram, who lives in Oman for just 300 Rials, some two years ago. As he failed to repay the money, Goud did not return his passport. And he is not employed now, he said.

Despite the GTWCA representatives assuring Mr. Goud that his money would be returned, he did not give back the passport. “Hence, we want to file a police complaint against him,” Mr. Basanth Reddy said.

“Our representatives Banala Bhaskar Reddy and Purushotham are trying to prevail upon Mr. Goud to give the passport back to Gangadhar. However, even if it is given back, Gangadhar has no visa to travel back to India. They are also in contact with the Indian Embassy there. It may take one month to get Gangadhar back to India,” said Mr. Basanth Reddy.

Akansha said, “We have not received a single rupee from my father in the last eight years. In his first six years’ stay in Oman, he used to send us at least ₹5,000 per month. That was the time I happily attended school and our family had a sense of security. She added, “We want our father back at least now.”