Migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh ends life in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district

January 16, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

A migrant powerloom worker from Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life at a rented room at Thangallapalli village, near the textile town of Sircilla in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday night (January 15.) The deceased was identified as Chandrahas, 55, a worker at a local powerloom unit. Financial problems were suspected to be the cause for taking this extreme step.

Thangallapalli police have shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sircilla for post-mortem and registered a case. Police have informed his family members, in Uttar Pradesh, about the incident over the phone and launched a detailed investigation into the case.

(There is always someone to listen at: +040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

