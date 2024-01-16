ADVERTISEMENT

Migrant worker from Uttar Pradesh ends life in Telangana’s Rajanna Sircilla district

January 16, 2024 03:52 pm | Updated 03:52 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

Thangallapalli police have shifted the body to the District Headquarters Hospital in Sircilla for post-mortem and registered a case.

P Sridhar
P. Sridhar

A migrant powerloom worker from Uttar Pradesh allegedly ended his life at a rented room at Thangallapalli village, near the textile town of Sircilla in Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday night (January 15.) The deceased was identified as Chandrahas, 55, a worker at a local powerloom unit. Financial problems were suspected to be the cause for taking this extreme step.

(There is always someone to listen at: +040 66202000/2001 or 8142020033/44 in case of any emotional breakdowns at this Hyderabad-based suicide intervention centre Roshni.)

