Migrant worker delivers baby on road

A migrant worker, headed to her native place in Chhattisgarh along with her husband and six others, delivered a girl by the roadside in Japthishivanur of Narsingi mandal here on Tuesday.

Police said Anitabai and the others started their journey from Hyderabad and were able to hitch a ride in a lorry. After Anithabai complained of labour pains, the lorry driver dropped them at Japathishivanur. She and her husband Lokesh decided to walk to the nearest government hospital, but on the way, Anitabai gave birth to a girl.

Upon getting information about them, police shifted her and the child to the government hospital at Ramayampet. Both are safe and doing well, Narsingi sub-inspector Y. Rajesh told The Hindu. “Anitabai and Lokesh were working as construction labourers at the Housing Board Colony at Kukatpally in Hyderabad. As the lockdown was extended, they have decided to return to their native place despite Anitabai being pregnant,” he added.

Police said eight persons, including Anitabai and Lokesh, started their journey to their native place in Chhattisgarh on Monday evening. A Good Samaritan dropped them off at Medchal from where they walked for more than 10 km before getting on to the lorry and eventually being dropped off at Japthishivanoor.

“We had visited a couple of hospitals but doctors refused to take up any new case. There was no other way but to return to our village where our parents would have taken care of us. This situation would not have arisen if the police had given us the permission to travel to our native place,” Ms Anitabai told The Hindu from her hospital bed. There is another pregnant woman in the group.

“Please see to it that we are able to reach our native place at the earliest,” requested the migrant workers.