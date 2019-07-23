MIDHANI’s role in Chandrayaan-2

The city-based Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (MIDHANI) has played a role in the celebrated Chandrayaan-2 Mission, which was launched on Monday afternoon. It developed and supplied materials for Cryogenic Engine (CUS) of GSLV Mk III, a three-stage heavy lift launch vehicle, developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for launch of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft.

The MIDHANI supplied input materials used in manufacturing several components of the cryogenic engine such as thrust chamber, gas generator, main turbo pump, steering engine, and engine interface elements.

“Several tonnes of material goes into the making of the GSLV Mark III. Specially-developed cobalt base alloys, special nickel alloys that can be welded with copper and stainless steel, specific purpose stainless steel and precipitation hardened steel, and titanium alloys have gone into several areas– liquid engine, thrusters, nozzles for liquid stages, gas bottles, cryogenic upper stage components of the GSLV Mark III,” as per a press release.

It also developed investment castings of nickel alloys, stainless steel for Exhaust Unit and Hafnium-Niobium metal having vital application in the space sector.

MIDHANI’s partnership with ISRO spans over four decades. To avoid import of the critical input material, it has focused on the development and co-development of newer materials used in cryogenic engine, rocket motor casing, propellant tanks, gas bottles and others. Officials said they were gearing up to meet the requirements of ISRO’s ambitious Gaganyaan Mission.