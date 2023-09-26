Midhani’s products are now in SpaceX, GE Healthcare

September 26, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The exploits of Mishra Dhatu Nigam Limited (Midhani), the defence public sector firm, have reached foreign shores as it has successfully forayed into the highly competitive United States market by supplying critical products made out of special metals and alloys to companies like SpaceX and GE Healthcare.

The company, which mainly caters to the Indian strategic needs in the defence sector and space technology, including ISRO’s Chandrayaan and forthcoming Gaganyaan missions, has had recently received a ‘prestigious’ order from famed entrepreneur Elon Musk’s SpaceX, based in California, to supply rings made of superalloy steels.

“We have made the product as per their specifications. It is not a big order, but to the tune of about ₹15 lakh and so manufacturing did not take much time but, we have made a start. They tested our products extensively for about six months before placing the order and have assured of a bulk order. However, we do not know where the product was used,” disclosed chairman and managing director (CMD) S.K. Jha in an exclusive interaction.

The CMD also revealed that Midhani has been able to make a breakthrough in the American market by supplying products made of nickel based alloys of different grades for Weatherford, an oil and natural gas company. “A team visited out factory and after being satisfied with our super alloy products and quality systems, gave us the order,” he explained.

Another US-based firm GE Healthcare too, had tested its iron-nickel super alloy for likely use in diagnostic tubes in X-ray and other equipment. Supplies have also been made for aerospace firms like Rolls Royce and Pratt & Whitney with bulk orders expected from them.

Dr. Jha is candid in admitting that one of the reasons for companies in developed nations looking towards India for sourcing critical metals and alloys is because the COVID pandemic had put the manufacturing industry of their main suppliers in a disarray, with many countries, including China, yet to go on a full production throttle.

“Post-COVID recovery has not been like India and they are unable to match the demand. So, they are looking for alternate sources,” averred the CMD, adding that Midhani has supplied products to almost 25 countries, including Middle East, Germany, and Turkey.

This has been possible because of the firm’s technological advancements, retro-fitting old machines, investing in talented people, R&D and collaboration with institutions like IIT-Hyderabad, IIT-Kanpur, and University of Hyderabad.

“We have addressed the problem in all directions in enhancing our capacities. We pay our contract workers on time and even took care of them during COVID. Now, the confidence in the team (average age of 39 years) is very good and the turnaround time is good. This is allowing us to take a task and do it in mission mode,” asserted Dr. Jha.